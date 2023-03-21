 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India has great opportunities, says Emirates Airline President Tim Clark

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

Emirates, a significant player connecting India and the Gulf, has also been looking for enhanced bilateral rights to operate more flights to India. "Opportunities here (in India) are great," Clark said, adding that the country is really on the move.

Leading Gulf carrier Emirates Airline's President Sir Tim Clark on Tuesday said opportunities are great in India and that it will bring new products into the market.

According to him, it has been a "good story" for Emirates in terms of coming back after the coronavirus pandemic.

Like for other markets, new products will be brought into the Indian market, he said.