India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: At 87%, India has the highest fintech adoption in the world, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: Rajeev Chandrasekhar-Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology highlighted that the data protection law will not create hurdle to fintech innovation, it will be an enabling legislation in his special address at the MC fintech conclave.
-The India techade is not just a rhetoric. Digital economy proportion of overall economy will do to 22 percentby 2026: Chandrasekhar
-Data protection law will be simple and easy. It may put lawyers out of business: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
-We will be legislating shortly personal data protection bill. Legislations will enable innovation;citizen rights will be protected, he added.
-PM Modi's vision has been to make India a producer of technologies from consumer of technologies: Chandrasekhar
-The energy of young Indians is something to be seen, experienced and believed, he added
-The single dimension of digital economy we inherited is now becoming a multi dimensional, fast growing one, said Chandrasekhar
-I believe Mumbai is the heart of entrepreneurship, out of the box economic activity, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar
-I was involved in building the first mobile network in Mumbai, added the minister
-Indiahas gone from being a preeminent nation to a deeply eminent nation in using tech to transform people's lives, he said.
Binoy Prabhakar - Executive Editor, Moneycontrol welcomes changemakers, industry leaders, policymakers to Moneycontrol's first-ever fintech conclave.
India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: Ajay Kumar Choudhary-Executive Director (ED) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to grace Moneycontrol's fintech conclave
-Catch a special fireside chat with RBI ED Ajay Kumar Choudhary moderated by Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Editor-Banking & Finance, Moneycontrol in MC fintech conclave
India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: How does India's current fintech landscape look like?
-In the last couple of years, India's fintech industry has seen an explosion both in usage as well as funding. This growth has come on the back of the transformation that India's digital payments saw with the advent of the Unified Payments Interface or the UPI. Digital adoption that kicked off payments is now expanding to everything from online banking, loans, insurance and investments.
-In the last decade, fintechs have been the second largest recipients of VC funding in India after e-commerce, as per a Credit Suisse report. This was led by payments companies bagging a 44 percent share of the funding in the past decade, followed by a 26 percent share of digital lending startups. India's fintech sector already boasts of dozens of unicorns, with the space attracting over $20 billion in funding till date.
India Fintech Conclave 2023 Live: Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar to grace Moneycontrol's first-ever fintech conclave with a special address
-Rajeev Chandrasekhar-Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, leads several key initiatives such as the semi-conductor mission for India, electronics system design and manufacturing, deep tech investment promotion, Startup India and technology policy development. The minister is a former chip designer, cellular pioneer, tech investor, and aviator.
