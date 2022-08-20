In Pics | Mumbai all set for its first all-electric double-decker ride

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) received its first all-electric double-decker AC bus from Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle division of Hinduja Group's flagship Ashok Leyland, this week. The BEST has decided to get 900 double-decker buses, which will are being procured on a mix of wet lease and dry lease—the maintenance and drivers will be provided by the manufacturer and the conductor and ticketing part will remain with BEST. (Picture Credit: Switch Mobility)

The BEST will pay Rs 56 a km for the lease and for now, the lease period is around 12 years. According to BEST, the new air-conditioned double-decker bus can handle a maximum of 100 passengers, of which 66 passengers can sit. Unlike the existing fleet, the double-decker bus will have staircases to go up on the two sides—the front and rear. The move is part of the push for cleaner, alternative fuels to check carbon emissions and improve the quality of air. (Picture Credit: Switch Mobility)

The bus can run around 250 km after charging. The charging time is 1.5 hours to 3 hours. The seats are equipped with recliner function, reading lights, USB Ports, and Wi-fi. The double-decker buses are expected to be rolled out on roads in September 2022. (Picture Credits: Switch Mobility)

The fare is expected to start from Rs 6 and will increase depending on the distance traveled. Lokesh Chandra, BEST General Manager told Moneycontrol, "Not only the charm but we also want to increase our carrying capacity, In the past few years, we have revived BEST by bringing smaller buses or mini-buses. We will operate in commercial areas or those routes that are extremely crowded." (Picture Credit: Switch Mobility)