 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

IIT Bombay Phase I placement ends with highest package of Rs 3.67 crore

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

The average annual salary for Phase I this year was Rs 23.26 lakh (CTC basis) while 25 accepted offers were above Rs 1 crore. The highest package was offered by a domestic company.

Compared to last year, average salaries in the finance and R&D sectors saw a significant increase while those in IT/software saw a reduction. (Image credit: iitbombay/Facebook)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has concluded Phase I of placement season 2022-23. The institute witnessed an all-time high number of accepted job offers in Phase I this year.

A total of 1,431 students have been placed in 293 companies. As many as 63 international offers were accepted in this phase of which 25 were above Rs 1 crore per annum (CTC basis), IIT Bombay said in a statement.

The highest annual salaries on CTC basis for domestic and international offers were Rs 3.67 crore and Rs 1.31 crore, respectively. Considering all offers accepted at IIT Bombay, the average annual salary for Phase I this year was Rs 23.26 lakh (CTC basis).

IT takes backseat; finance, R&D shine

Compared to last year, average salaries in the finance and R&D sectors saw a significant increase while those in IT/software saw a reduction.