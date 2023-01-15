 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIFCL gives wings to aviation sector; extends Rs 6,630 cr loans for development of airports: MD

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

To support the massive growth in the aviation sector, the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has extended a credit of Rs 6,630 crore for the development of six major airports in the country and looks forward to increasing its exposure in the coming years, said its managing director P R Jaishankar.

Over the past few years, India has seen massive growth in the airport sector, with increasing investments from both government and private sector, thanks to a rising proportion of middle-income households, infrastructure build-up at leading airports and supportive policy framework.

"With an aim to finance development of world class airport infrastructure in India, IIFCL has, till date, sanctioned Rs 6,630 crore to six major airports in India in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Noida (Jewar) and the newly developed Manohar International Airport in Goa," Jaishankar told PTI.

IIFCL is present in almost all major airports of the country, he said.

"These airports are of national importance and have been facilitating and improving connectivity across the nation. We are committed to supporting the government in its mission to improve connectivity for the masses and lower down the logistics cost to benefit the economy at large, he said.