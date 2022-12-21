 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
If allowed to grow, next financial crisis will come from private cryptos, says Shaktikanta Das

Dec 21, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

In the past too, the RBI has been warning against cryptocurrencies highlighting the risks.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 21 said unchecked growth of private cryptocurrencies could lead to a financial crisis.

"I still hold the view that it should be prohibited because if it is allowed to grow… then the next financial crisis will come from private crypto currencies," Das said at the BFSI Insight Summit 2022 hosted by Business Standard on Wednesday.

Private cryptocurrencies have certain inherent risks to  the economy’s financial stability, he noted.

The RBI has always been warning against cryptocurrencies, highlighting their risks. "The private cryptocurrencies owe their origin to bypass the system, to break the system. They don't believe in the central bank's digital currency, they don't believe in regulated financial world." Das said.

He also pointed out the recent fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX in early November following a report by CoinDesk highlighting potential leverage and solvency concerns involving trading firm Alameda Research.

"After the FTX episode, we don't need to say anything more on crypto," Das said. Total value of cryptos has come down to $140 billion, nearly $40 billion value has been wiped out.