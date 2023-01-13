 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How ICICI Bank burned an $850 million hole with wrong bet on Australian coal mine

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 13, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

Three other Indian banks also put money on the table for the acquisition of the Griffin Coal mine by Lanco, which went bankrupt. The loans turned bad in 2017 and ICICI Bank is learned to have fully provided for the losses in FY18.

Lanco hit a wall in 2017, when lenders took over the shares pledged against the loan after the company defaulted on payments, effectively taking ownership of the failed mine (ICICI Bank. Representative image.)

When large-scale corporate loan write-offs have come under scrutiny in India, one such sorry saga by an Indian bank is getting a lot of attention in Australia.

An $850 million (around Rs 6,919 crores at current dollar prices) loan advanced in tranches to India’s Lanco Group by ICICI Bank since 2010 when Chanda Kochhar was at the helm turned bad in 2017. The funds were lent to Lanco for the acquisition of the Griffin Coal mine in Western Australia.

Since then, the lenders are technically stuck with effective ownership of the lossmaking mine, having acquired pledged shares, and are reportedly silent on ceding control, according to an Australian media report in November.

The Griffin mine supplies coal to the Bluewaters Power station in Western Australia. Bluewaters is owned by Japanese power utility Kansai Electric and global trading company Sumitomo Corp., according to its website.

The loan

The total amount lent by the banks in the consortium—including Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank and Exim Bank—works out to about $1.4 billion (around Rs 11,396 crore at current prices), according to people familiar with the developments. Among them, ICICI Bank has a relatively significant exposure to the failed mine.