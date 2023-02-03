Hyundai rural sales cross one lakh-mark in 2022

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its sales in the rural areas crossed one lakh-mark last year.

The company said it has deployed its 100th Mobile Service Van (MSV) in Siliguri (West Bengal) to further strengthen its commitment to the rural markets.

Hyundai Motor India Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said there was a growth of 17 per cent in the rural sales last year as compared to 2019.

"We are confident that the company's growing rural network of over 600 outlets will act as a catalyst in enhancing customer peace of mind," he added.

As upcountry customers demand more attention and care, the automaker has increased its rural manpower to over 5,000 in 2022, Garg said. Hyundai had commenced doorstep car care initiative with its first mobile service van in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh).

PTI