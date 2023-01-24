 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Vistara may have finally turned the corner

Ameya Joshi
Jan 24, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

Vistara is a story of resilience during the pandemic. The airline kept scaling up with a razor sharp focus on fleet renewal.

Vistara, the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines joint venture that is slated to be merged with Air India by March 2024, declared its best-ever performance in the third quarter of FY23. The airline also crossed the $1 billion revenue mark in FY23, with 67 days left in this financial year.

While the results, by its own admission, don’t include unrealised foreign currency losses and non-operating income, it is a performance of which the airline should be proud.

Vistara, which started services in 2015, has gone through multiple phases – starting with a premium-heavy configuration based on its market research. The airline has since reconfigured its planes twice and also inducted all-economy aircraft, a far cry from being the first and only airline to offer three classes of service on domestic routes in India.

Although Vistara has specifically noted the non-inclusion of unrealised foreign currency losses and non-operating income, there is a reason to believe that the airline has at best clocked an operating profit and not a net profit. The airline is unlisted and is not required to release its financials publicly.