How to know if you’ve been successful over your career

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 16, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

Industry leaders believe looking back at your starting point is one of the best ways to gauge career success — it gives you a personal benchmark instead of evaluating yourself against others.

Experts say you can assess your level of success at work to see if your long-term and short-term career objectives are being met.

Every employee wants to assess his/her career growth trajectory. But what is the best way to do that? Success in the workplace is different for different people. For some, it's salary, for others, it’s their designation and position in the pecking order, and for a few, it’s the number of roles they have worked in over their career.

“If you find that you are not meeting your objectives, you can change your strategy. It is crucial to find a method of measuring success that works for you, as there are numerous methods available,” said Daya Prakash, Founder of HR firm TalentOnLease.

Look at the starting point

Industry leaders believe examining your starting point is among the best methods to gauge career success. “It tends to give you a personal benchmark that prevents you from evaluating yourself against others,” Prakash said.

