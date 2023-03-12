 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How the SVB collapse rattled customers of a Mumbai-based cooperative bank

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

The similarity in the brand names caused confusion among the customers of Mumbai-based SVC cooperative bank, which was flooded with enquiries from customers on the safety of their deposits.

SVB (Silicon Valley Bank)

The still unfolding crisis in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California has an unlikely victim in India. A relatively small Mumbai-based cooperative bank, which shares some similarity in the brand name (SVC Bank) with that of the failed US bank, is now flooded with enquiries from panicked customers about the safety of their deposits.

Take this example: One of the customers tweeted asking the SVC bank to confirm the rumours of bank default. The bank replied stating the customer has got the twitter handle wrong. “We are SVC Bank, erstwhile Shamrao Vithal Cooperative Bank, one of the leading & strongest cooperative banks in India with a legacy of 116 years. We have no relation to Silicon Valley Bank,” the bank said.

The bank apparently faced several such enquiries on social media asking about the financial health of the bank.

The SVC Cooperative bank Ltd, a multi-state cooperative bank based in Mumbai and formerly known as The Shamrao Vithal Cooperative Bank Ltd, had to finally issue a statement on March 11 clarifying that it is “completely unrelated” to SVB in California. “We request our members, customers and other stakeholders not to pay attention to baseless rumors and mischief-mongering by unscrupulous elements insinuating similarities in brand names,” the bank said in the statement.

Also, the lender will initiate legal actions on rumour mongers for tarnishing its brand image, the bank said.