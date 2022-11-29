 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How the Air India-Vistara merger will be completed in 16 months by March 2024

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

The promoters of Air India and Vistara, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons, on November 29 announced, that they have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara in a deal, where SIA plans to invest Rs 20,585 million ($250 million) in Air India to acquire 25.1 percent stake in the enlarged Air India group.

The Tata Group has started the process of consolidating its entire airline business under Air India with the aim to wrap up the consolidation process by 2024.

The merger of Vistara and Air India will be a multiple-step process and will be subject to various regulatory approvals.

AirAsia India and Air India Express merger

Air India will first complete the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express by the end of 2023.

Air India earlier this month announced that it has signed agreements to complete the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in AirAsia India.

AirAsia Aviation Group expects to receive Rs 1.56 billion from the stake sale.