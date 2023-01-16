 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

How did HDFC Bank manage the highest ever deposit growth in Q3? Here’s what experts say

Jinit Parmar
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Analysts said HDFC Bank’s strong franchise network across customer segments and its competitive deposit rates boosted deposit growth

HDFC Bank: The country’s largest private-sector lender reported strong double-digit growth in its net profit and a healthy jump in consolidated advances. The lender reported a 19.9 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. Beating market estimates, it reported a net profit of Rs 12,698 crore, an increase of 18.5 percent over the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The bank's December quarter net revenue grew by 18.3 percent to Rs 31,488 crore from Rs 26,627 crore last year.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, recorded the highest ever quarterly deposit growth for any bank in the third quarter ended December 31.

The bank’s deposits grew 19.9 percent to Rs 17.3 lakh crore from Rs 14.4 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

How did the bank achieve such high credit growth in a tough market?

Analysts said the bank’s strong hold across multiple segments alongside its wide franchise network helped it grow with record numbers.

“HDFC Bank remains one of the few banks to clock a strong deposit growth amid rising competition for deposits, given its robust franchise,” said Anand Dama, senior research analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Segment growth