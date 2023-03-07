 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Bengaluru airport's brand-new T2 won over Foxconn

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 07, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

On March 3, 300 acres of land were identified for Foxconn's manufacturing facility at the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) industrial area, near the Bengaluru International Airport.

In a letter to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on March 6, Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group) expressed its keenness to set up an electronics manufacturing unit in Bengaluru as part of its ‘Project Elephant’.

The letter also hinted at why the Taiwanese multinational chose Bengaluru: the airport's brand-new glitzy, grandiose Terminal 2.

A team of senior executives from Foxconn led by Young Liu, CEO & chairman & 16 senior leaders of the company were in the city on March 3. Their visit began with a walkthrough of T2, followed by a detailed presentation by senior executives from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) on cargo infrastructure & facilities at the airport. They were accompanied by state IT-BT minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

Liu and his team were seemingly impressed by what they saw, particularly the cargo handling. “The efficiency of cargo handling at the airport does have a significant bearing on our operations and metrics, as we rely on air freight for our multiple products, to a considerable extent,” Liu wrote in his March 6 letter.