How autistic talent grows in India Inc

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 03, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Major companies, such as JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Tata Power, have been approaching autistic talent through a series of initiatives with a focus on making them part of their regular workforce. Wells Fargo’s Neurodiversity Programme achieved a milestone in India in March 2021, with the onboarding of 14 individuals as full-time employees.

The diversity agenda at India Inc is evolving with a series of new additions and it is not just limited to gender. There is a holistic approach to address the question of inclusion, encompassing people with disabilities (PwDs).

One such is (ASD), a neurological and developmental disorder that affects the way people interact with others. The worldwide prevalence of ASD is 0.76 percent, according to the World Health Organization, and its prevalence in India is estimated to be around 1-2 per 1,000 people, which, in absolute numbers, means that nearly 18 million people in the country may be affected by the condition.

As a recruitment solutions firm, SHL Labs is seeing an increasing demand for neurodiverse talent at the workplace as more companies recognise the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workforce and the unique talents they can bring to the table.

Globally, 25 million candidates complete SHL assessments in a year and it is estimated that 15-20 percent of the population has a neurodivergent condition. “Besides, we have neurodiverse talent as a part of our workforce, who are incredibly committed and reliable and excel in their roles,” an SHL spokesperson said.