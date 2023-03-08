 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Housing sales in volume terms grew 11% across 7 cities in Q3: ICRA

Mar 08, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

"At 149 million square feet (msf), the reported sales in Q3 FY2023 in the top seven cities in India is the highest quarterly sales recorded in over ten years," ICRA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At 149 million square feet (msf), the reported sales in Q3 FY2023 in the top seven cities in India is the highest quarterly sales recorded in over ten years," ICRA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Residential real estate sector saw strong demand in Q3 of FY2023 with 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in area sold, it added.

The area sold in the first nine months of FY23 increased to 412 msf against 307 msf in the corresponding period of the previous year.