High-price power trading to begin on IEX in March as regulator gives the go-ahead

Sweta Goswami
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

Moneycontrol was the first to report that Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's nod to HP-DAM market was expected anytime and IEX will launch it next month

According to the International Energy Agency, Asia will use half of the world's electricity by 2025.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has given its nod to a high price-day ahead market (HP-DAM) segment at power exchanges, giving states and central as well as private utilities another avenue to meet demand in times of shortages.

The decision comes ahead of the onset of summer when power demand peaks and states scour for electricity. HP-DAM market segment will allow them to buy power even if costlier.

The power regulator’s February 16 order was on a petition filed by the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd, the country’s largest power-trading company.

“We are surely going to launch HP-DAM next month. The CERC in its order has made a minor tweak, so we have to slightly recalibrate our systems according to that,” IEX's business development head Rohit Bajaj told Moneycontrol on February 17.