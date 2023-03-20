 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hi Fabrique Group acquires Tessitura Monti Spa's India business

Mar 20, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd (TMIPL), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tessitura Monti Spa, Italy, which is globally one of the finest manufacturers of processed luxury and high-value cotton fabric, said a statement.

Bengaluru-based cotton fabric manufacturer Hi Fabrique Group on Monday announced the acquisition of the India business of Tessitura Monti Spa, an Italian company engaged in the spinning, weaving and processing of textiles, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will help the domestic firm Hi Fabrique (HF) Group, which has a "significant market share" in India's high-value yarn-dyed shirting fabrics market.

According to industry sources, the deal is estimated to be around Rs 205 crore.