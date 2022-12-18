 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Henkel re-enters consumer segment with Schwarzkopf; aims to build hair solutions portfolio

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

With the consolidation of its consumer business at the global level, led by a successful merger of beauty care, laundry and home divisions, Henkel foresees a powerhouse of international bestsellers hitting the Indian market, said Kartik Kaushik, Country Head-Henkel Consumer Brands, India and South Asia Export.

German consumer goods firm Henkel, which has re-entered the consumer market in India after around a decade, is betting on the beauty segment in which it is working to build a holistic hair solutions portfolio, a company official said.

Henkel has introduced hair colourant brand Schwarzkopf in the consumer segment and also plans to launch another brand TAFT in India in the near future.

"Hair colour is just the beginning of the India journey. The goal is to build a holistic hair solutions portfolio," Kaushik told PTI.

According to Kaushik, there is a "bull run" for hair solution products in India and the growth trajectory is high.

"The idea is to create a structured distribution network for B2C and then get in these cutting-edge products. We are an international powerhouse of global brands. All the global brands at some time or another, depending on which stage the market is, we intend to get them," he added.