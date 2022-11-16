 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A healthtech company reveals salaries for every role in its careers page

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 16, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

Cofounder Mayank Banerjee said ambiguity about compensation is the biggest friction point in hiring and a sure way of creating distrust and resentment within teams, not to mention higher employee churn.

Such a practice sets a precedent for trust and transparency but it may not suit all organisational hiring and could discourage candidates who may want a slightly higher salary. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Career pages in India and across the world list out jobs, roles and responsibilities, but invariably leave candidates wondering about the pay package. However, some companies are trying to end this practice by disclosing salaries, too.

Even Healthcare, a healthtech company, received a “lot of good feedback” on its careers page because it lists the compensation for every role and encourages complete transparency. Founded in 2020, the Bengaluru-based company has 90 employees and hasn't reported any voluntary exit in the past two years.

Breaking a taboo?

Even Healthcare is a clear outlier. Companies typically do not reveal salary information on job listings pages since a common hiring practice is to base a candidate’s remuneration on their last drawn salary.

If the last drawn salary is low, the organisation can get a new employee at a lower compensation. If the last drawn salary is high, there is negotiation based on the salary range linked to the role, said Sonica Aron, founder of HR advisory firm Marching Sheep.

Experts say companies lose this leverage when the salary is revealed upfront. Hence, the secrecy. This secrecy permeates to even employees who are reluctant to discuss salaries with peers.