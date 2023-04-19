 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healthcare, Consumer & Tech top India bets, says KKR CO-CEO Joseph Bae

Ashwin Mohan
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Regarding the firm's majority stake in Avendus Capital (an investment made in 2015) , Trehan clarified no formal sale process had been launched but at the "right time" , KKR India would be able to offer a stake to someone to take the business forward.

KKR's CO-CEO Joseph Bae

Joseph Bae, who joined KKR as an analyst in 1996 and rose to become the Co-CEO of the private equity giant is betting on healthcare, consumer, and tech and tech-enabled segments as the top three sectors of focus for India investments going ahead.

The US-headquartered investment major has pumped in more than $10 bn across asset classes and strategies in India since 2006 and has $504 bn of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2022.

Amid a challenging global macro-economic environment, Bae believes " India is in a different spot " and the senior executive who started KKR's Asia operations in 2005 is bullish on the "opportunity set."

On being asked about the impact of the global tech meltdown and the so-called funding winter on the firm's India strategy, Bae indicated there are opportunities with the lesser competition today in the tech space with a pullback of capital.