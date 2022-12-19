 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC hikes lending rate by 35 bps to 8.65%

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST

The revised rates would be effective from Tuesday.

Mortgage leader HDFC on Monday announced a 35 basis points increase in its retail prime lending rate and now the minimum rate will be 8.65 per cent.

The retail prime lending rate on housing loans, on which the adjustable rate home loans are benchmarked, has been increased by 35 basis points to 8.65 per cent onwards, effective December 20, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC has cumulatively increased its lending by 225 bps since May.

The repo rate currently stands at 6.25 per cent, the same as the pre-pandemic level.

HDFC said the new rate of 8.65 per cent will be available only for those borrowers with a credit score of 800 and above. This is the lowest rate in the industry, it added.