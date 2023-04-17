HDFC-HDFC Bank merger to be completed by July; here are all the details

The country’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank will complete its reverse merger with its parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) by July 2023, said HDFC Bank chief financial officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan.

Vaidyanathan, after announcing the bank’s January-March 2023 quarterly results, in a post-results analyst call said that because of the change of regulators, they have gone to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for its approval.

"We think it is June or possibly in July, which is where we think the timeframe is as we speak, given where we are on various things," said Vaidyanathan.

HDFC Ltd had received approval letters including from Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and Competition Commission of India as well as from India's stock exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

