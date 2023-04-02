 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Haier aims for 33% growth in turnover this year, investing Rs 1,500 crore by 2025

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Haier India is investing Rs 1,500 crore in the second phase of expansion at its Greater Noida facility, mostly on the backward integration and is expected to complete by 2025, which will in turn help it increase the localisation of the components.

Haier India

Consumer durables firm Haier India aims for a 33 percent growth in turnover to Rs 8,000 crore in 2023, helped by the expansion of its product portfolio and sales network and premiumisation, said its President Satish NS.

This investment is part of Haier India's earlier commitment to invest around Rs 3,100 crore. At the Greater Noida facility, Haier India manufactures refrigerators and washing machines, and in the next phase, it would have an injection moulding facility and a PCB plant. It is also mulling a compressor plant in JV for its cooling products business here. "From here we cater to domestic and export to neighbouring markets such as Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. Going forward, the idea is to build it a hub for the domestic market and exports," Satish told PTI.

Haier has the capacity to roll out one million units of residential air condition units, at present and its plans to double the capacity. Similarly, it has a capacity of 1.5 million units for washing machines, which will be expanded further.