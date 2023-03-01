 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Gross NPAs of banks to improve to 3.3% in FY24, says India Ratings

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

The ratings agency expects low net additions to continue in FY24.

Banks

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of banks is expected to improve to 3.3 percent in next financial year from 4.2 percent in FY23, India Ratings said. A loan turns to NPA if there are no repayments of interest or principal for a period of 90 days.

Private bank’s gross NPA is seen improving to 2 percent in FY24 from 2.5 percent FY23, and public sector banks improving to 4.1 percent from 5.2 percent, the release said.

“This incorporates the effect of GNPA write-off trend that the banking system is witnessing,” the ratings agency said.

The ratings agency expects low net additions to continue in FY24.