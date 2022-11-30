 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt temporarily defers sale of AAI's residual stakes in 4 joint venture airports

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

State-owned Airport Authority of India's (AAI) residual stakes in the four major airports are to be sold under the government's ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that was announced in August last year.

The government has decided to temporarily defer the proposed sale of AAI's stakes in the private joint ventures operating the airports at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore, according to a senior official.

NMP estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crore through core assets of the central government over a four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025.

The AAI holds 26 per cent stake each in joint ventures that operate Delhi and Mumbai airports. It owns 13 per cent shareholding each in the joint ventures that operate Hyderabad and Bangalore airports.

The senior government official told PTI that the finance ministry has decided to defer for now the sale of the AAI's residual stakes in these four joint ventures as the valuations could be lower now.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.