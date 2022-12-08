 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt infuses Rs 5,000 crore in SWAMIH Fund; final close at Rs 15,530 crore for stressed realty projects platform

Dec 08, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

The fund set up under the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing is India's largest social impact fund, according to a statement, which said the government recently infused Rs 5,000 crore.

The government has put in an additional Rs 5,000 crore into the SWAMIH Invest Fund-I to help the stressed realty investment platform achieve its final close at Rs 15,530 crore, its manager SBI Capital Ventures said on Thursday.

It intends to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stressed, brownfield and residential projects registered with regulatory bodies that fall in the affordable, mid-income housing category.

SBI is also one of the anchor investors of the Fund along with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) while other investors include HDFC and major nationalised banks.

The final close comes three years after the fund had marked its first close on receiving Rs 10,037.5 crore in commitments, including Rs 5,000 crore from the government, in December 2019.

The final close comes three years after the fund had marked its first close on receiving Rs 10,037.5 crore in commitments, including Rs 5,000 crore from the government, in December 2019.