Govt fixes wheat procurement target at 34.15 million tones for 2023-2024

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

The target was fixed in the meeting of state food secretaries held alongside state food ministers' conference here to discuss procurement arrangements. The meeting was chaired by Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

The government has fixed a wheat procurement target of 34.15 million tonnes for the 2023-24 marketing year starting April, higher than 18.79 million tonnes purchased in the previous year.

Out of the total wheat procurement target for the 2022-23 marketing year (April-March), Punjab will aim to procure 2.5 million tonnes wheat, Haryana 1.5 million tonnes and Madhya Pradrsh 2 million tonnes, the food ministry said in a statement.

Wheat procurement had declined last year due to a fall in domestic production and higher exports.