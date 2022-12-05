 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government to announce higher borrowing in next budget to spend on public works, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

The need to spend on public works and highlight its development objectives may prompt the government to borrow more in the next budget.

The National Development Alliance (NDA) government is expected to announce higher borrowing in the upcoming budget to spend on infrastructure projects ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024, experts say.

How much is the government borrowing in FY 23?

"The next budget for 2023-24 is going to be crucial, as it will cover the financial year just before the next Lok Sabha elections and the government would like to project its development-oriented approach," said Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India, a category 1 merchant bank registered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Ajay Manglunia, Managing Director and Head of Investment at JM Financial, said he expects the borrowing will be similar to the current financial year’s figure at around Rs 15 trillion in the next budget. Some other experts also said any change in the level of borrowing may not be significantly large.

This is because revenue receipts are expected to be robust with buoyant tax collections and government reforms are aiding the shift from the unorganised to the organised sector in the economy. The Centre’s continued investment in capital expenditure will also translate into revenue gains, said Veer Trivedi, a research analyst at Samco Securities.

Government borrowing is crucial because it plays a very important role in managing its spending needs. In simple terms, borrowings are loans taken by the government to fund its spending on public services.