Government proposes changes to IBC law, seeks public comments

Jan 18, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

The government has proposed to amend certain sections to enhance efficiency of IBC mechanism.

The Government on January 18 proposed a slew of changes to the existing insolvency law aiming to enhance the efficiency of the bankruptcy process and expanding the scope of the framework. The centre has sought public comments for proposed changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The suggestions can be submitted by February 7.

According to the release from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, changes to the Code pertaining to streamlining the insolvency resolution process, and recasting the liquidation process among others.

“To strengthen the functioning of the IBC, changes to the Code are being considered in relation to the admission of corporate insolvency resolution process applications, streamlining the insolvency resolution process, recasting the liquidation process, and the role of service providers under the Code,” the government said.

The proposed changes include redesigning the fast-track corporate insolvency resolution process to permit financial creditors to drive the
the insolvency resolution process for a corporate debtor outside of the judicial process, the government said.

This will be done while retaining some involvement of the adjudicating authority to improve the legal certainty of the final outcome, the Government said.

"Insolvency resolution through this procedure will be available for corporate debtors with such asset size as notified by the Central Government," said the government.