 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Government likely to increase EPFO wage ceiling soon

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST

The wage limit for the EPFO's Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme at present is Rs 15,000 per month.

(representative image)

Months after a high-level panel meeting was held to discuss the wage threshold for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO), the Government is mulling over revising the wage ceiling for the flagship retirement saving scheme soon, several media outlets reported.

A hike in the EPFO wage ceiling will increase the contribution made by both employees and employers and help workers save more for their retirement. The increase will also bring more workers under the EPFO’s social security coverage.

The wage limit for the EPFO's Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme at present is Rs 15,000 per month. News agency PTI had earlier reported that there were demands and deliberations to raise the threshold monthly basic wage to Rs 25,000, but the proposal was not approved.

The EPFO wage ceiling was last revised in 2014 when it was hiked to Rs 15,000 per month, up from Rs 6,500.

As per industry estimates, raising pensionable pay could have brought 50 lakh more formal sector workers under the ambit of EPS-95.

Also Read | The Code on Wages and how it will impact an employee's retirement fund