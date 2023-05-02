 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Go First passenger? Here's what you should do

Ameya Joshi
May 02, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

The airline had earlier stopped the sale of all flights on May 3 and 4, a decision that will impact 55,000-60,000 passengers. The subsequent insolvency filing with the NCLT is expected to impact a far higher number of passengers.

GoFirst

Another one bites the dust. In a tweet on Monday evening, news agency PTI reported that the Wadia Group-backed Go First has filed “voluntary insolvency proceedings” before the National Company Law Tribunal, quoting the airline’s CEO, Kaushik Khona.

The development comes just when the country was celebrating its highest-ever single-day domestic passenger traffic and a never-before-seen April. Earlier, media reports had suggested that Go First had stopped the sale of all flights for May 3 and May 4. This came amid the airline facing significant challenges in fleet availability as it battles the non-availability of spare engines from Pratt & Whitney.

Things are becoming clearer with the airline releasing a formal statement on its request for voluntary admission into the NCLT’s insolvency process, which squarely blamed Pratt & Whitney for its woes. All of Go First’s A320neo aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney engines unlike IndiGo, which had placed an order with CFM after its initial order with Pratt & Whitney.

Who will be impacted?