GoFirst launches Republic Day sale for domestic, international travel. Details here

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

This offer is applicable for passengers who book their travel between 23rd and 26 January for the travel dates between 12 February and 20 September 2023.

GoFirst, formerly known as GoAir, on January 23 announced a sale to celebrate the 74th Republic Day, with fares starting from Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 6,599 for international travel.

This offer is applicable to passengers who book their travel between January 23 and 26 for the travel dates between February 12 and September 20.

Bookings can be made through the airline's website or the mobile app. "This sale helps travellers to well-plan a leisure or business travel at budget-friendly rates. In addition to this, GoFirst always aims to provide a comfortable and convenient flying experience to all its passengers." the airline said.

The budget airline had also announced an opening sale for the new year.

first published: Jan 23, 2023 03:10 pm