GoFirst has held back payments worth Rs 5 crore to employees, vendors in February

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

The airline has promised to reimburse its vendors once it receives a Rs 210-crore handout from the government by the end of the month.

GoFirst aims to have 53 operational aircraft in its fleet by the start of April.

The Wadia Group-controlled no-frills carrier GoFirst has withheld payments worth Rs 5 crore in February to its employees, hotel vendors, and transport vendors, multiple officials aware of the situation told Moneycontrol.

"The airline regularly pays its fuel vendor, but all the rest are paid intermittently and this month at least, hotels and transport vendors have not been paid," an official working with GoFirst said.

He added that the airline has paid employees up to the designation of an assistant manager including its ground staff and cabin crew, but has yet to pay senior staff in all departments including pilots and engineers.

"Entry-level pilots usually make around Rs 1-1.25 lakh as salary every month while senior pilots make around Rs 5 lakh as salary every month," an industry insider said.