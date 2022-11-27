 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Properties hopes to launch Rs 8,000 crore housing project in Delhi by March

Nov 27, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

Godrej Properties expects to launch a luxury housing project at Ashok Vihar in the national capital in March quarter and is eyeing Rs 8,000 crore of sales revenue from this property.

It had in February 2020 acquired a nearly 27-acre land in the national capital for Rs 1,359 crore to develop a luxury housing project. The land parcel belonged to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). In an interview with PTI, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej said the company is still awaiting the final approval to start the work and sales of its upcoming housing project at Ashok Vihar.

”There has been a good progress on the approvals. We are still hoping for a Q4 launch (January-March),” he said. The total development potential of the Ashok Vihar project would be around 4 million square feet and the company is eyeing sales of Rs 8,000 crore, said Pirojsha Godrej.

”I am very very confident about this project. Quality of the land is so good because of those three parks in the (Ashok Vihar) area. We also have a good sized plot to do a nice layout. Sales are the least of my concerns in this project. We just need to get the project going… I am sure we will be able to do well from sales perspectives,” he said.

In May, Godrej Properties launched small luxury project 'Godrej Connaught One' near Connaught Place in central Delhi. Before that, it had launched a project at Okhla in South Delhi. In Delhi-NCR, Godrej Properties has a strong presence in Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida market.

It has expanded to Delhi, Faridabad and Sonipat as well. Godrej Properties, a part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, focuses on four key markets – Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune, although it has a presence in Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Nagpur.