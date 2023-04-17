 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Godrej Capital eyes Rs 12,000 crore loan book this fiscal on MSME push; to get Rs 1,200 crore capital infusion

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

The company, among the youngest NBFCs, began operations only in late 2020 as a housing finance firm, primarily to serve the group's realty arm and then launched an NBFC vertical focused on SMEs and MSMEs.

micro, small and medium enterprises

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, is looking at a loan book of Rs 12,000 crore this fiscal, up from Rs 5,500 crore in the just-concluded fiscal.

The company, among the youngest NBFCs, began operations only in late 2020 as a housing finance firm, primarily to serve the group's realty arm and then launched an NBFC vertical focused on SMEs and MSMEs.

Of the total loan book of Rs 5,500 crore, Rs 4,000 crore is in the home loan vertical, of which more than 50 per cent are Godrej Properties customers, and the rest is the small businesses among 1,000 MSME customers.

Managing director and chief executive Manish Shah on Monday said the company has zero bad loans across the two verticals, and the MSME book has also turned profitable in the March quarter, while the home loan arm has been profitable for the whole of last fiscal.