'Severe fund crunch': Go First files for voluntary insolvency resolution before NCLT

May 02, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

The Wadia Group-owned airline made the announcement shortly after Go First said it would temporarily suspend flight operations on May 3 and 4 due to a severe fund crunch.

Fights will be restarted once the NCLT admits the application, CEO Kaushik Khona said.

Domestic budget carrier Go First on May 2 announced that it has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

The announcement was made by the airline’s CEO Kaushik Khona shortly after the Wadia Group-owned carrier said it will temporarily suspend flight operations on May 3 and 4 due to a "severe fund crunch". The flights will be restarted once the NCLT admits the application, Khona said.

Explaining why it is facing a fund crunch, Khona told news agency PTI that the airline has grounded 28 planes, which is more than half of its fleet, due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

Go First said it had to take this step to protect the interests of all stakeholders. It has been forced to take this step despite the infusion of substantial funds to the tune of Rs 3,200 crore by the promoters into the airline in the last three years since it had to ground nearly 50 percent of its A320neo fleet due to the serial failure of Pratt & Whitney’s engines, which set Go First back by Rs 10,800 crore in lost revenues and additional expenses.