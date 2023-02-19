 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global trends to guide equities this week amid lack of major trigger in domestic markets

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

FPIs turned net buyers last week with an investment of over Rs 7,600 crore against net outflows of Rs 3,920 crore in the preceding week (From February 7-12).

With the third quarter earnings calendar coming to an end and no major domestic trigger in sight, equity investors will focus on global trends and foreign fund movement this week, analysts said.

Markets may face volatile trends amid derivatives expiry during the week, they added. ”Global cues and F&O expiry may cause volatility this week. Although FIIs have shown some interest in purchasing over the past few days, there were a few block purchases last week, so their flow will be crucial,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Brent crude oil movement and the trend in the rupee would also be in focus this week.