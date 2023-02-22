 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Global leader in radiation therapy devices for cancer patients hopes to bridge gap by focusing on non-metro markets in India

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Nearly 50 percent of all cancer patients need radiation therapy but access to a crucial device in India is a major challenge. Elekta, one of only two global organisations that manufacture radiation therapy devices for cancer treatment, introduced its new technology in Indore (a tier 2 city) recently.

As per the Globocan estimates, the cancer burden worldwide is expected to be 28.4 million cases in 2040.(Image: US National Cancer Institute via Unsplash)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends one medical linear accelerator, a radiotherapy equipment used in treating cancers, per million population in developing countries. However, access to this crucial medical device in India stands at a dismal 0.4 per million people.

With an aim to fill this huge gap in cancer care, Elekta, one of only two global organisations that manufacture radiation therapy devices for cancer treatment, introduced its new technology in Indore (a tier 2 city) recently.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Manikanand Bala, Managing Director of Elekta India, said that as part of the company’s “Access 2025” strategy, it is trying to create access to cancer care beyond metros.

“We are working with healthcare providers to ensure the availability of more treatment facilities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities,” he said. “The goal is to create access to the best care possible, regardless of where the patient lives”.