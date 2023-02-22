Global leader in radiation therapy devices for cancer patients hopes to bridge gap by focusing on non-metro markets in India

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends one medical linear accelerator, a radiotherapy equipment used in treating cancers, per million population in developing countries. However, access to this crucial medical device in India stands at a dismal 0.4 per million people.

With an aim to fill this huge gap in cancer care, Elekta, one of only two global organisations that manufacture radiation therapy devices for cancer treatment, introduced its new technology in Indore (a tier 2 city) recently.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Manikanand Bala, Managing Director of Elekta India, said that as part of the company’s “Access 2025” strategy, it is trying to create access to cancer care beyond metros.

“We are working with healthcare providers to ensure the availability of more treatment facilities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities,” he said. “The goal is to create access to the best care possible, regardless of where the patient lives”.

The access challenge In India, there are around 700 clinically commissioned linear accelerators, of which about 85 per cent are in the private sector. Government figures show that these facilities are only available in around 120 districts serving just 20 percent of the population meaning nearly 80 percent of the population can access them only by travelling long distances.

Around 14 lakh new cases of cancer were detected in India last year and it is estimated that nearly half of the cases need radiation therapy, which is used for killing or shrinking solid tumours. Elekta has a strong presence in India, with over 450 installations and it enjoys the majority share in the country's radiation therapy market, but the company is now further collaborating with healthcare providers, industry partners and government stakeholders as part of a public-private partnership to advance cancer care infrastructure and improve patients' treatment outcomes. New initiative Elekta launched its state-of-the-art Elekta Harmony PRO system at CHL Hospital 114 in Indore on February 4. The device helps in mitigating the challenges by providing treatment up to 70 percent faster, thus reducing waiting times and increasing access to care, Bala said. This first-of-its-kind linear accelerator was built based on the feedback of clinicians from countries like India, Bala said, adding that the machine allows patients to receive personalised radiotherapy. Access to machine not the only issue While most of the population is in rural areas and the concentration of radiation therapy facilities is around cities, thereby pushing the treatment cost for most patients higher, there are other challenges too. Upskilling of healthcare professionals in collaboration with educational institutes and government partnerships are critical in addressing these challenges and improving care for patients, the Elekta India MD pointed out. "A large majority of the existing technology available in India was primarily designed keeping the developed markets in mind," he said. "Hence, while advancing cancer care technology solutions in India, we are ensuring collaboration with clinicians and partners to continuously develop innovative, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions that are in sync with the on-ground requirements." Also read: Pharma sector gets first tranche of payment under PLI scheme To overcome the care gap, the company has taken collaborative initiatives with major private and public oncology care providers and is also trying to create, with the support of collaborators, educational facilities in India to upskill radiation oncologists, technologists and medical physicists. Future-ready The company now plans to install its first Unity MR-Linac, which is being touted as one of the world's most advanced radiotherapy systems in India very soon. The Elekta India MD also stressed that quality of care and affordability in India can be optimised by introducing a 'hub and spoke' model. "This will allow metro or tier 1 cities to act as a hub for advanced technology and treatment facilities while the healthcare centres in tier 2 and 3 cities can function as a spoke," he said. "As a result, cancer patients will only have to travel for treatment on a need basis while their treatment is being planned and monitored by experts in tier one cities."

