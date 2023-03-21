 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global banking crisis adds to woes of IT firms, slowdown expected in near term

Haripriya Suresh & Debangana Ghosh
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

The next six months are going to be tough, with a slowdown in deals and decision-making delays but 2024 should see strong growth as many BFS firms cannot afford to keep delaying IT projects, experts said.

. Banks in the news recently such as Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate, Credit Suisse, and UBS are all clients of various IT companies.

The series of events in the banking sector in the US and Europe in the last few days can impact the Indian IT services companies as clients are spooked currently, experts said. At roughly 40 percent, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical makes up a significant portion of the revenue of Indian IT companies, according to NASSCOM’s 2023 Strategic Review report. The current crisis is an additional cause for concern for companies, which are already under stress in a harsh demand environment and macroeconomic climate.

There will be a slowdown in deals and decision-making delays in the near term, at least for the next six months, experts said. But they remain cautious as the situation continues to develop.

According to Phil Fersht, CEO and founder of HFS Research, there is a situation of panic among many clients. “The volatility and uncertainty are going to slow down decisions on deals as banks observe how the current crisis period shapes out. This may lead to short-term engagements in critical areas that cannot be put away, such as cybersecurity compliance and finalising app modernisation projects,” he told Moneycontrol.

Fersht said that he expects spending to stay relatively strong with the large banks, particularly in the present situation as HSBC takes over SVB UK and UBS takes over Credit Suisse. “There will be a lot more consolidation which will lead to a lot of IT services needs. The mid-tier will be soft as many banks struggle with high interest rates and trust issues with customers,” he said.