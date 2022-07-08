 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 PAT may dip 41.8% YoY to Rs 178.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 08, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 4.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,841.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to report net profit at Rs 178.4 crore down 41.8% year-on-year (up 14.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 464.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

