Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 PAT may dip 41.8% YoY to Rs 178.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to report net profit at Rs 178.4 crore down 41.8% year-on-year (up 14.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 4.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,841.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 464.6 crore.

Healthcare