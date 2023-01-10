 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark launches generic version of diuretic with $16.5-million market

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on January 10 said it launched Bumetanide injection, a diuretic that is used to treat fluid accumulation caused by congestive heart failure, liver or kidney diseases or other medical conditions.

Bumetanide is the generic version of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC’s Bumex injection (0.25 mg/mL).

In its filing with the exchanges, Glenmark said it will offer Bumetanide injection USP in single-dose vials of 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) and multi-dose vials of2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL).

The company was pleased to bring a lower cost alternative to the Bumex injection to the market, Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Business Development Portfolio, Product Launch and Strategy, Glenmark, said in a release.

For the 12-month period ending November 2022, Bumex injection 0.25 mg/mL achieved $16.5 million worth of annual sales in the US, data from IQVIA, a research firm, shows.

Glenmark has 179 products authorised for distribution in the US and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the health regulator Food and Drug Administration.