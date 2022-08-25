Enterprise gig platform Awign raises $15 million in Series B funding round

Enterprise gig platform Awign raised $15 million in its Series B funding round, led by Bertelsmann India Investments and Amicus Capital Partners.

Mynavi Corporation and the platform’s existing investors Unitus Ventures and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation also participated in the round.

In a statement, Awign said it aims to add over five lakh annually active gig partners by 2025, and wants to get to 30 crore tasks on the platform.

With the fundraise, Awign said it plans to use the funds to enhance technological capabilities, expand digital services into global markets, and in supply and demand acquisitions. Awign said it wants to use India’s gig worker pool to also solve problems for organisations outside of the country.

Awign said it has seen 10x growth in revenue in two years with 6.5 crore completed tasks. It added that it has over 10 lakh people as part of its gig workforce.

“We’re leading the gig work transformation in India through our proprietary no-code tech stack which enables end-to-end execution of work along with management of our gig partners' entire lifecycle. This, coupled with our outcome-based payout, quick TAT and cost-effective solution has earned the trust of 100+ large-sized marquee clients,” said Awign’s CEO Annanya Sarthak.

Chief Revenue Officer Gurpreet Singh claimed that average payouts for gig workers has doubled in the last two years. “The new funds will help us enable a larger pool of gig partners to find employment opportunities and earn their livelihoods in a sustainable way,” he said.

Awign previously raised $7.3 million from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Unitus Ventures, Lumis Partners, Work10M, Eagle10 Ventures, Blacksoil, and Stride Ventures.