Geopolitical conflicts contributed to 53% increase in ransomware attacks on India in 2022: CERT-In

Aihik Sur
Apr 14, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

In the India Ransomware Report 2022, CERT-In warned that the use of ransomwares in geo-political conflicts will only increase when it becomes "becomes an arsenal for cyberwarfares"

The nodal cybersecurity agency of the country observed that phishing was a major point of initial network access for attackers, apart from them exploiting known vulnerabilities in applications and systems.

There has been a 53 per cent increase in ransomware incidents in India in 2022 when compared to 2021, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said in a report.

The CERT-In, in its India Ransomware Report released on April 13, said, in 2022, among various sectors, IT and ITeS was majorly impacted followed by finance and manufacturing.

Major ransomwares such as Lockbit, Makop, and DJVU/Stop ransomware continued targeting critical infrastructure organisation and "disrupted critical services in order to pressurise and extract ransom payments," CERT-In said in the report.

