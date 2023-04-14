Geopolitical conflicts contributed to 53% increase in ransomware attacks on India in 2022: CERT-In

There has been a 53 per cent increase in ransomware incidents in India in 2022 when compared to 2021, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said in a report.

The CERT-In, in its India Ransomware Report released on April 13, said, in 2022, among various sectors, IT and ITeS was majorly impacted followed by finance and manufacturing.

Major ransomwares such as Lockbit, Makop, and DJVU/Stop ransomware continued targeting critical infrastructure organisation and "disrupted critical services in order to pressurise and extract ransom payments," CERT-In said in the report.

[caption id="" width="877"] Source: CERT-In[/caption]

