Gensol Engineering bags orders worth Rs 153 crore to build 58.8 MW solar projects

PTI
Aug 26, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

In a regulatory filing the company said, it has received purchase orders from clients for the development of solar power projects aggregating to a capacity of around 58.8 MW in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

In a regulatory filing the company said, it has received purchase orders from clients for the development of solar power projects aggregating to a capacity of around 58.8 MW in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The cumulative order value of these projects is pegged at Rs 153.16 crore, it said. Out of the seven deals closed by Gensol, five are based on a full turn-key EPC (engineering procurement construction) model, while two are Balance of System (BoS) projects, it said.

Similarly, while four projects are to be erected over land, the other three will be raised over the rooftops of the factories of the clients. Incorporated in 2012, Gensol Engineering is a part of Gensol group of companies, which offer EPC and solar advisory services.

Aug 26, 2022
