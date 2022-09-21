Gautam Adani tops IIFL Wealth Hurun list of richest Indians, startup founders make a big entry

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group has topped the IIFL Wealth Hurun list of India's richest Indians in 2022, with Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani securing the second position. Adani has moved into the top spot and is the richest man in India with a wealth of Rs 10.94 lakh crore.

Adani's wealth has more than doubled by 116 per cent in the last one-year and added Rs 5.88 lakh crore in absolute terms. For the first time in ten years, Mukesh Ambani lost the top ranking despite his wealth increasing by 11 per cent in the last year. His wealth is pegged at Rs 7.94 lakh crore and has increased by 115 per cent in the last five years, according to IIFL Wealth.

Cyrus S Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India secured the third position on the list with his wealth increasing by Rs 41,700 crore in the last one year. Poonawalla's privately held company is the world's biggest vaccine maker and has recently developed the country's first cervical cancer shot that will hit the market soon.

Shiv Nadar, Radhakrishnan Damani, and Vinod Shantilal Adani were at the fourth, fifth, and sixth position on the list respectively. Dilip Shanghvi, Uday Kotak re-entered among the top 10 in the list, while Jay Chaudhary, KM Birla moved lower.



Fourteen individuals entered the top 100 of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List in 2022. Nykaa's Falguni Nayar and Ravi Modi of Vedant Fashions entered the top 100, as their companies were listed and values were unlocked. Falguni Nayar overtook Kiran Muzumdar-Shaw to be richest self-made Indian woman in the list.

Falguni Nayar's wealth increase by 345 per cent and her rank moved up by 169 to the 33rd. Likewise, Ravi Modi's wealth increased by 376 per cent and he moved up 205 ranks to claim the 41st position in the list.

The youngest on the list is Zepto founder Kaivalya Vohra, who is 19-years old. 13 individuals born in the 90s made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun list of richest Indians in 2022.

Additionally, 43 individuals from the real estate sector made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. The sector reported an 18 percent cumulative change in wealth compared to last year.

DLF’s Rajiv Singh and family topped the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 among real estate developers with a wealth of Rs 61,300 crore followed by Chandru Raheja and family with a wealth of Rs 47,200 crore.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.