 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Gati launches surface transhipment centre and warehousing facility in Bhiwandi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Spread over 148,000 sq ft, the grade A facility will serve multiple industries including heavy engineering, pharmaceuticals, automotive, apparel, and electrical equipment.

Gati, a subsidiary of AllCargo Logistics, launched a tech-enabled surface transhipment centre and distribution warehousing facility at Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra on April 6.

Spread over 1,48,000 sq ft, the grade A facility will serve multiple industries including heavy engineering, pharmaceuticals, automotive, apparel, and electrical equipment, the company said in a press release.

The launch of this facility is a part of Gati’s broader plan to establish 12 modern surface trans-shipment centres (STCs).

Following the successful launch of advanced hubs in Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai’s Farukh Nagar, Gati plans to open similar facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore and Kolkata to enhance its supply chain and warehousing capabilities.