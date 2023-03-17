 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gated apartments in Bengaluru city centre have taken an affordability hit, forcing tenants towards the suburbs

Souptik Datta
Mar 17, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

With a shortage of land in and around the city centre, experts say rentals for gated apartments close to the suburbs will likely soar.

Tina Freese, who has spent most of her life with her parents, has relocated to Bengaluru for a job. After living in a standalone apartment for some time, she is looking forward to moving to a gated property.

But finding an affordable gated apartment in Bengaluru is nearly impossible today.

"The 2BHK gated apartments priced at Rs 20,000 last year cost more than Rs 35,000 today, with deposits touching Rs 2-3 lakh," Frees, a 23-year-old journalist, said.

Tanvi, who wanted only her first name to be used, as raised
her budget for a 3BHK in the city from Rs 45,000 to Rs 55,000. She is still on the hunt for a gated apartment within her budget.