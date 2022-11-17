 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 summit: Reading into the significance of the Modi-Xi handshake

Pranay Sharma
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST

India could take a lesson from the Biden-Xi meeting, which showed that despite differences on outstanding issues, one could find ways to engage with each other and not let the differences turn into a conflict. Even then, India would not lower its guard along the LAC.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: PTI)

A handshake between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit host and Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s dinner in Bali earlier this week has led to speculations on what the gesture meant in the context of Sino-Indian relations.

Since the April 2020 military stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India has refrained from engaging China at the highest political level.

In Bali, Modi and Xi shook hands and briefly spoke to each other and smiled before moving on to meet other leaders at the banquet hall.

Though the Indian Prime Minister and the Chinese President also had several other structured meetings on the sidelines of the summit with other countries, they did not show any inclination to hold one between them.

However, the handshake shows a re-thinking and a shift in India’s earlier position.

But it is not an indication of any change so far of India’s stand vis-à-vis the military stand-off with China at the LAC.