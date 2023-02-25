 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20: Ban on crypto emerges as possibility as countries see need for regulation

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 25, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

The Indian government has been looking for a global consensus on the regulation of crypto, while the Reserve Bank of India has favoured a complete ban on these private currencies

India is looking to build an international consensus on the regulation of these assets, with the argument being that only a global collaboration would be effective given the cross-border scale, scope, and challenges presented by crypto.

Finance ministry officials and central bankers from G20 countries are seemingly in agreement when it comes to the regulation of crypto assets, with a complete ban on them also on the table.

On February 23, a day before the first meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru, a deputy-level closed-door session was held on crypto assets.

A statement by the Indian government, issued on February 25, said the discussion included talks on the need for systematic classification of crypto assets and financial stability issues and regulatory responses, among other subjects.

